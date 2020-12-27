PEMBROKE Town Walls Trust, which continues to conserve the gun platform on the Millpond North Wall, has a novel fundraising scheme.
Conservation has been completed on the front gable wall of the gun platform, situated between Mill Bridge and Morgan's Way, thanks to Pembrokeshire County Council's Enhancing Pembrokeshire Grant.
A hugely appreciated further grant of £4,125 has also been received from Cadw.
This amount being less than expected, Cadw has approved a match-funding campaign, public fundraising events being impossible currently.
The new Pledge A Stone fundraiser has been devised to hopefully achieve the match-funding amount. Once achieved, further planned wall restoration can be completed.
A pledge of £5 will secure your stone in the wall.
Pledge as many stones as you wish, even Pledge A Stone as a present this year. An everlasting gift, supporting the preservation of your heritage in Pembroke for future generations.
The amount that you pledge will not be collected until Cadw's grant has been matched.
Pledge application leaflets are available. However, until the Trust is able to distribute, please email daphne_bush@hotmail.com with your contact details, stating the amount you wish to pledge.
Your pledge will be confirmed and recorded for you, on receipt.
Pembroke Town Walls Trust will be launching its new website in the New Year. Match-funding records will be shown as the money grows.
The Facebook page will be updated also.
In 2021, the Trust hopes to be able to hold its next annual Party In The Castle event, health restrictions permitting.