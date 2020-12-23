PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is emphasising that travel to second or holiday homes is not permitted under Welsh Government Alert Level 4 restrictions.

The message follows reports of people travelling into Pembrokeshire to second or holiday homes since the restrictions came into force at midnight on Saturday.

The restrictions state: “Travel in Wales without a reasonable excuse is an offence while alert level 4 restrictions are in place.

“Travelling into, out of or within Wales to visit, check, inspect, or stay in a second home or holiday home is not a reasonable excuse.

“The same rules apply to caravans, boats and other temporary accommodation.”

Furthermore, all accommodation businesses in Wales are now required to be closed.

Those who were already on holiday when the Alert Level 4 restrictions came into force are required to return home as soon as possible.

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Cllr David Simpson, said: “These rules have been introduced to reduce the spread of coronavirus in Wales in the wake of the news of the variant of the virus.

“We are very aware this situation will be frustrating and disappointing to many people, but the position is very worrying and the choice is a grim one.

“If we do not all work together these restrictions are going to be in place for a lot longer than would otherwise be necessary.

“Council officers in partnership with Dyfed-Powys Police will take enforcement action where it is clear that the regulations have been broken.

“Please stay home, follow the rules and help bring this virus under control.”

The coronavirus regulations include provisions for a fixed penalty notice, carrying a fine of £60; this is increased to £120 for a second offence and continues to double for repeated offences, up to a maximum of £1,920.

If prosecuted, however, a court can impose any fine.

A series of frequently asked questions on the Tier 4 restrictions can be found at: gov.wales/alert-level-4-frequently-asked-questions