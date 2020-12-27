PEMBROKE financial adviser Martin Lewis feels he is lucky to be alive after spending eight weeks in intensive care and four months having rehabilitation in hospital.

So, he has been fundraising for the local NHS to say thank you for the fantastic care he received.

Martin, 51, was rushed into intensive care at Glangwili Hospital with an infection and, after five operations, he finally started his recovery.

This involved spending four months in South Pembrokeshire Hospital, as a rehabilitation patient on the Sunderland ward.

After coming home, Martin wanted to say thank you to the NHS staff and asked friends for donations instead of birthday gifts this year, raising £230 for Sunderland ward.

Martin said: “My illness was caused by an infected wisdom tooth, of all things.

“I will be eternally grateful to the staff at ICU in Glangwili and the staff at Sunderland ward. The cleaners and catering assistants, who put up with my grumpiness each day; the health care assistants; the nurses; the doctors; the physiotherapists; every single person involved.

“And a big shout out to the ambulance drivers who transported me to and from dialysis with such care and humour during this horrendous time.”

“I’m a stubborn soul and don’t give up easily,” he added. “But I couldn’t have got through without the terrific support from my tremendous family especially my parents, Malcolm and Rose Lewis, and my children, Craig and Lana.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We are glad to hear that Martin is home from hospital and on the mend.

“We are grateful for his support and his fundraising. Thanks to fundraisers like Martin, we are able to make a real difference to the lives of NHS patients and staff."

If anyone would like to fundraise or donate they can do so here: justgiving.com/hywelddahealthcharities