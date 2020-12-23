A FISHGUARD man has admitted three assaults in Haverfordwest.
Daffydd Thomas, of Wallis Street, pleaded guilty to assault by beating of a man and two women when he appeared in front of Haverfordwest magistrates on December 15.
The assaults had taken place on December 13.
Thomas, 39, was released on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing on January 13 next year. He is to live and sleep at the Wallis Street address, not enter Haverfordwest apart from to attend court, solicitors or social services appointment and must not contact either of his three victims.