A 45-YEAR-OLD woman from Swansea has been accused of breaching the summer coronavirus lockdown by travelling from her home in Heol Eithrim, Clydach, to Newgale beach.
Susie Ware was charged with travelling 50 miles from her home to Pembrokeshire beauty spot without reasonable excuse, during the emergency period on May 31.
Ware entered a not guilty plea on November 11. She did not attend Haverfordwest Magistrates Court for a case management hearing on December 15, and neither did her solicitor.
Magistrates adjourned the case until January 13, 2021, stating that if Ware did not attend on that date then the prosecution would proceed to prove the case in her absence.