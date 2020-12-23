A ST DAVIDS man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
Andrew Tarrant, of Maes Dyfed, is accused of assaulting a police officer, PC 838 Sanders on November 15 in Solva by beating him by punching him to the face.
The 46-year-old was not present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court when the case was listed on December15 and neither was his solicitor.
He was remanded on unconditional bail and the case was adjourned until December 29, the original court date, for a plea hearing which Tarrant must attend.