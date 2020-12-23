Police are investigating the theft of a £400 post box which has become a local landmark in the Hebron area.

The three-foot black and gold cast iron post box was taken, together with its concrete base, sometime between 1.15pm and 3.15pm on Thursday, December 17.

It was situated at the end of a private lane in Hebron, near Llanglydwen.

The owner of the post box said:

"We were fortunate that our lovely post box was in place when we moved in almost five years ago and we are told it has been a local land mark for at least 15 years.

"It was faded red and the lock was broken but we repaired it and painted it black. We live quite a way from the road, so it saved the postman quite a bit of time not having to drive down the track."

The postman alerted the owners to the theft, arriving at the house on December 17 and asking them why they had moved the post box. When they went to check, they were 'astonished' to find just a hole where the box had been.

"Back in January we found it uprooted and leaning against the wall. At the time we assumed a vehicle had accidentally knocked it over and the people responsible had moved it out of the way of traffic," said the owners.

"On reflection it may have been a previous attempt at theft that was abandoned when the thieves were disturbed."

In January the owners made an extra deep concrete base securely bolted the post box to this from the inside.

"The thieves would have had to break the lock to unbolt it from the base but they took the whole thing, concrete base and all," they said.

"It is made from cast iron so is very heavy and would have taken two strong people to lift it."

They said that they would not be replacing the stolen post box because of the expense and worry.

"We are sorry for the extra work for the postman and very sad that our lane is diminished by the loss of this lovely object," they said.

"If not for the amazing response from the local Facebook community we would be finding it very difficult to feel any seasonal goodwill. If anyone is offered a post box like this, or sees one for sale, please report it to the police."

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0062/17/12/2020/01/C.