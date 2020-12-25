THE team at RWE’s Pembroke Power Station will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the festive season to help power 3.5 million homes.

The 2,200 MW combined cycle gas turbine station is one of the UK’s most flexible and efficient gas fired power plants: employs around 90 people and is a proud member of the local community. Generating electricity is a round-the-clock operation, and the festive period is no exception.

Throughout this challenging year the team at Pembroke has shown its support to local communities, supporting local charities and raising £10,300 for the NHS (National Covid Response) and Pembrokeshire-based, Get the Boys a Lift. This funding was raised by a site safety initiative.

The team will be helping to provide the nation with a secure supply of energy, particularly when demand increases across the UK. The Christmas and New Year shifts teams are expecting a busy day, starting up all five units in the morning and operating them through the day.

Station Manager Richard Little said: “We have had another busy year. The station has a dedicated team who are highly skilled and who can bring this plant on and off, safely and flexibly, hundreds of times throughout the year. In doing this we are truly helping the energy transformation, to support a low carbon economy.”

“The Coronavirus pandemic has affected us all. But I believe the difficult times has brought out the best in people and I am incredibly proud of the work our teams are doing to support security of electricity supply in the UK.”

“Electricity needs to be produced as it’s required, 365 days a year. So, it’s thanks to the dedication and hard work of our staff that we can operate.”

RWE supplies around 12 per cent of the UK’s electricity with a combination of flexible power assets in addition to wind and solar; employing around 2,000 people in the UK. The UK fleet includes over 7GW of flexible CCGT, some biomass and hydro: RWE has set the target of being carbon neutral by 2040.

RWE Generation UK’s 2020 Charity of the Year is the Electrical Industries Charity (EIC). Each year the company highlights a specific organisation which has a significant impact on people’s lives, encouraging awareness and support throughout the business for an important cause.