PUBLIC Health Wales will not be reporting Coronavirus data on its public facing data dashboard or social media channels on Friday, December 25, or Friday, January 1.
Users should be aware that there will be a backlog of data that will flow through to the system on the following days.
This will not affect individuals receiving their results, and anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local authority’s Test, Trace, Protect team in the usual way.
The Public Health Wales public-facing data dashboard is a rapid reporting tool which is subject to correction and reconciliation.
Official statistics are provided by the Office of National Statistics.
This means that the data released on Boxing Day will be for a 24-hour period as at 9am on Christmas Eve.
The data released on Sunday, December 27, will be as at December 26 at 9am.
It is important to note that these data will cover a 48-hour period (9am December 24 to 9am December 26) instead of the usual 24-hour period and so should be interpreted with caution, as it is likely to be around double the usual 24-hour value.