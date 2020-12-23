A YELLOW weather warning for wind has been issued for Pembrokeshire on Boxing Day and Sunday, December 27.
The warning is in place from 3pm on Saturday and could last into the early hours of Sunday morning.
The strong wind may also be accompanied by rain and the Met Office has warned that road, rail, air and ferry services could be affected, leading to longer journey times or cancellations.
They have also warned that roads and bridges could be closed that that there could be power cuts which could affect other services.
Members of the public are urged to stay away from sea fronts as there could be injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads and properties.
There could also be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.