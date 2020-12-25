OFF-duty first aid volunteer, Joanne Rogers, gave her neighbour the ultimate gift this Christmas after saving their life.

Joanne, a volunteer with St John Ambulance Cymru and an Urgent Care Assistant with the Welsh Ambulance Service, was getting ready to see a friend when she heard shouting from next door.

Joanne and her husband Chris, from Broadmoor, are close to neighbours Marlene, 66, and Graham, 51, and knew something was wrong.

“I asked Chris to go round to check on them and I never imagined he’d come back and say what he did,” said Joanne.

Marlene had collapsed.

Joanne rushed to the house and saw Marlene wasn’t breathing. Jo knew she needed to act fast and started giving Marlene CPR.

Chris called for an ambulance and raced to get the defibrillator located at their local bus stop.

Graham said:

“It all happened so quickly - I was making myself a flask of tea to take with me to work and when I went back, I could see something was really wrong. “I called for Jo because I knew she was trained in first aid and might be able to help.”

Within three minutes, Chris had arrived with the defibrillator which was then attached to Marlene and gave her heart two lifesaving shocks.

Just minutes later, a nearby paramedic was on the scene and helped Jo to give Marlene a breathing tube. Shortly after, Marlene began breathing for herself.

The Welsh Ambulance Service then arrived and took over Marlene’s care where she was rushed to Withybush Hospital and later transferred to Morriston hospital where she underwent emergency surgery and was fitted with a pacemaker.

Marlene is now recovering at home.

“We’re so lucky Jo was at home that evening. She was so calm and reassuring. She knew exactly what to do.

“I really can’t imagine what would have happened if Jo had not been there. We’d really have been lost without her,” said Graham.

Joanne was inspired to help others after it was suggested to her by the nurse looking after her father when he was ill, 15 years ago.

Joanne joined St John Ambulance Cymru three years ago where she continues to support her local community.

Since then, Joanne says her confidence grew and she left her job in hospitality to work as part of the charity’s healthcare services and later joined the Welsh Ambulance Service as an Urgent Care Attendant.

James Shaughnessy, Director of Operations at St John Ambulance Cymru said:

“Jo’s courage to step in and take the lead in this emergency situation ensured Marlene was given the ultimate gift this Christmas, the gift of life. “Early defibrillation is a key part of the chain of survival and Jo and Marlene’s story is testament to this. “We're delighted Marlene is now safe and at home with her family just in time for Christmas.”

Rob Jeffery, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s operations manager in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area, said:

“Marlene’s survival is testament to Joanne’s skill and quick-thinking intervention and we’re very proud of how she handled the situation.

“Every second counts in a cardiac arrest, and Marlene’s story demonstrates the importance of early CPR and defibrillation.

“We’re thrilled that Marlene is on the road to recovery and wish her all the very best.”

Joanne’s bravery will be recognised next year when she’s presented with a Priory Life Saving Commendation at St John Ambulance Cymru’s annual Investiture service in June.

More about St John Ambulance Cymru and their lifesaving work - including how you can learn first aid - is available at www.sjacymru.org.uk

-