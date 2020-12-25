THE numbers of walkers on Pembrokeshire’s coast path almost doubled in August and September compared to last year.

After sections were closed during lockdown the National Park reopened the coast path in June with numbers of walkers increasing by almost 20,000 in August and September compared to 2019 which “broke all records,” public rights of way officer Meurig Nicholas said.

He, and Theresa Nolan, national trail and Wales coast path officer, presented a report about the park’s paths and management of them during the pandemic and in the future to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority operational review committee on December 16.

The inland public rights of way remained open and increased uses did cause some concerns with land owners so the park provided signage and guidance for walkers, said Mrs Nolan.

After closures to “discourage mass gatherings” the use of the path dipped by 94 per cent, Mr Nicholas said, but once it reopened there were unprecedented numbers of visitors.

Counters concealed at seven park locations have recorded the number of visitors since 2006 and last year’s data, included in a report to committee, indicated that 10 people visited Abereiddi in April 2020 compared to 1,278 in April 2019.

In May 202 there were 56 visitors to the Cwm yr Eglwys path, compared to 4,283 the same time last year and in June 1,556 were recorded in Broad Haven compared to 5,105 in 2019.

July was the first full month of the park reopening with visitors 15 per cent lower than 2019 which “suggests that it took time for the public to gain confidence in returning to visit the countryside and take holidays,” the report adds.

In August and September the walker totals were almost double the previous years, with a table of figures indicating that there were 3,081 visitors to Angle in September 2020 compared to 1,594 the previous year and 3,379 walkers at Newgale compared to 1,938 in September 2019.

Maintenance work on the paths has continued and consideration of how that will be carried out in future with increased numbers later in the season having an impact on path surfaces, the committee heard.

Reopening the coast path “made an important contribution to the social and economic recovery of the National Park” during the summer and demonstrates its importance to the economy and well being of the county, added Mr Nicholas.