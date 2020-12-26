THE coronavirus lockdown had a “significant impact” on visitor numbers to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park attractions but the work of staff and volunteers meant the summer season they did have was a success.

Director of countryside, community and visitor services James Parkin presented a report about the impact of Covid-19 on visitor services which “highlights the devastating impact of cCovid on the visitor economy of Pembrokeshire.”

Mr Parkin told members of the authority’s operational review committee on Wednesday (December16) that the drop in tourism activity during the main season of 2020 was “in the region of 50 per cent.”

“I thought it might even have been bigger than that, it does show that when visitors were coming it bounced back to a degree,” he added.

Despite the drop in visitors and the income they bring the authority saw a “relatively positive financial impact” after deciding to furlough staff and the grant support of Welsh Government with £450,000 of budgeted income offset.

“Without that we would be having very different conversations,” added Mr Parkin.

Oriel y Parc, Carew Castle and Castell Henllys usually welcome more than 150,000 visitors in peak season, the report states, with figures showing around a 73 per cent decrease after reopening after national lockdown in July, with October’s fire-break also having an impact.

Since then sites have been adapted, maintenance backlog address and changes to access made, including booking systems which capture more details about visitor demographics, as well as information to assist track and trace systems if necessary.

There were 13,856 online tickets sold representing a total of 3,906 orders generating a total income of £60,208.75 the report adds.

“We have talented and dedicated staff who work hard at the best of times and they’ve truly worked their socks off this year.

“It’s safe to say we don’t quite know what’s going to happen in the new year and how the situation will evolve from January onwards but for the time being centres remain closed,” he said, adding that cafes at Oriel y Parc and Castell Henllys are open.

Virtual and ‘pop-up’ events will likely be part of the plan for next year’s season, he added.