A YOUNG otter cub has been taken into RSPCA care after he was found in distress at Porthclais Harbour near St Davids.

The pup - who is thought to be around three months old - was found squeaking and in distress for many hours with Welsh Marine Life Rescue (WMLR) being called to the scene.

When his mother didn’t return after a period of monitoring, volunteers at WMLR made the decision to safely confine him and RSPCA animal rescuer Ellie West was called to assist.

Ellie said: “This poor otter must have been very frightened as he would not have been used to being alone. The pup is just weaned but would have been dependent on mum because of the length of time otters stay with siblings and mum - which is around 12 to 18 months.

“He had abrasions to his pads on his feet - which would have been most likely caused from where he had been frantically moving around in search of his mum. He also had some scratches on his nose from where he was found amongst brambles.

“I’d very much like to thank Welsh Marine Life Rescue for their help in monitoring this otter for quite some time and of course all their fantastic animal welfare work throughout 2020.”

Ellie initially provided round the clock care for the otter before he was transferred to RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre where he will continue his rehabilitation.

“At the wildlife centre he’ll be paired with another otter of a similar age,” she said. “He’ll now have a period of rehabilitation there until he is big enough to go back to the wild.”

A pair of cubs will cost the RSPCA around £2,500 in fish alone before they can be returned to the wild. To support the ongoing work of the wildlife hospital, during this extremely difficult time, please donate to the Wildlife JustGiving site.

If you have an animal welfare concern or find an animal in distress, please call 0300 1234 999.