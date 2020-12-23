THERE have been 261 new coronavirus cases reported in Hywel Dda health board’s area according to today’s (December 23) figures.

Public Health Wales figures show 42 new cases in Pembrokeshire from 343 tests, 186 in Carmarthenshire from 985 tests, and 33 in Ceredigion from 212 tests.

Five more deaths have been recorded across the Hywel Dda Health Board, bringing the total number of deaths to 178.

To date, 9,544 cases have been confirmed across the health board – Carmarthenshire 6,637, Ceredigion 1,080, and Pembrokeshire 1,827.

Across Wales, 3,013 cases were reported today, with Public Health Wales recording 51 deaths.

Wales now has had a total of 131,102 confirmed cases and 3,200 people have died with suspected Covid-19.

Across Wales 19,099 tests were carried out since the last report.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Welsh Government has announced that the advice to those who are clinically extremely vulnerable, previously ‘shielding’ has changed. Those people within this group should no longer attend work or school outside the home. The safest option for people within this group is not to be part of a Christmas Bubble and to limit contact with other people over the festive period.

“Public Health Wales is working with the Welsh Government, local health boards, local authorities and other partners following the announcement of national restrictions in Wales from midnight 20 December 2020.

“Under the new restrictions, people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes. People must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with. Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres, and hospitality will be closed.

“Rules which allow two households to come together to form a Christmas bubble will now apply on Christmas Day only.

“As indicated by the Welsh Government, the immediate introduction of new restrictions is related to the identification of a new more transmissible variant of Coronavirus. Public Health Wales has been working with UK partners to investigate and respond to this variant.

“It is normal for viruses to undergo mutations, and we expect this to happen. Although the variant is easier to transmit, there is currently no evidence that it is more severe.

“We are reminding people that all current guidance relating to Coronavirus continues to apply to the new variant, including advice relating to symptoms, social distancing, self-isolation, and vaccination.

“We remind people that the more people that you mix with, the higher the risk of both transmitting and contracting Coronavirus, and you must change your Christmas plans.

“We advise everyone to stay at home as much as possible, and to limit your social contacts.

“The more people who contract the virus, the greater the number who will need hospital treatment in our already stretched NHS Wales services.

“By staying at home, you will help protect our NHS and ultimately save lives.

“Public Health Wales will not be reporting Coronavirus data on its public facing data dashboard or social media channels on Friday 25 December or Friday 1 January.

“Users should be aware that there will be a backlog of data that will flow through to the system on Saturday 26 December and Saturday 2 January.

“This will not affect individuals receiving their results, and anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local authority’s Test, Trace, Protect team in the usual way.

“The Public Health Wales public-facing data dashboard is a rapid reporting tool which is subject to correction and reconciliation. Official statistics are provided by the Office of National Statistics.

“The new variant shows up as positive in Public Health Wales’ existing Coronavirus tests, and people must continue to seek a test in the usual way if they develop Coronavirus symptoms.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by clicking here.

“If you are due to travel out of the UK, please be aware of the changing situation and keep an eye on the FCO website for up to date details.

“Public Health Wales urges everyone to follow the rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable.”