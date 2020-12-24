Among the many changes to Christmas this year we can be sure one tradition will remain – the Queen’s speech.

Although there will be a slight change this year as she will address the nation and the Commonwealth from Windsor Castle, opting to avoid travelling to Sandringham due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the first time the Queen and her husband, Prince Phillip haven’t spent the festive season at Sandringham for 33 years and her 2020 speech will be her 68th.

The Queen made her first Christmas Day speech in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI.

In her first speech she said: "Each Christmas, at this time, my beloved father broadcast a message to his people in all parts of the world. Today I am doing this to you, who are now my people."

When will the Queen's speech be on?

Her Majesty’s pre-recorded speech will air on BBC and ITV from 3pm and will last for 10 minutes.

You will also be able to listen on BBC Radio 4 at the same time with replays of the speech expected later in the day.

And in a nod to the digital era, Amazon has announced the annual Christmas Day speech will be available via voice-controlled Alexa this year through Amazon smart devices for the first time.

From 3pm on Christmas Day, people will be able to say "Alexa, play the Queen's Christmas Day message" or "Alexa, play Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day message".

What will the Queen talk about?

The Queen tends to look back on key events of the past year when drawing inspiration for her Christmas Day message, and it is likely 2020 will be no different.

Therefore, it is likely we will see the Queen make reference to the coronavirus pandemic and the effect it has had on all of our lives.