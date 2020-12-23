A Haverfordwest man has been handed a 16-month prison sentence for downloading videos of young women suffering genital mutilation and pictures of children.
Peter Ashley Jones, of Portfield, was sentenced at Swansea crown court on Thursday, December 17.
Jones was accused of possessing seven videos showing images of female genital mutilation and male circumcision, which the prosecution argued contained Class A indecent images.
Another charge of possessing five Category C pictures of children was also brought against the 41-year-old.
Jones is well known for busking in Haverfordwest.
Jones, who pleaded not guilty, was given a 16 months prison sentence, a sexual harm prevention order, and must stay on the sex offenders register for 10 years.
A sexual harm prevention order is used when there is concern about an individual and has conditions attached, for example, not being allowed to go to places where there are likely to be lots of children or not being allowed access to the internet without computer monitoring software.
