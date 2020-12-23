THE winners of the first Neyland Christmas lights competition have been declared.
Jan Maundrill and Geoff Beer, who live in Kensington Road, were declared the first winners and were presented with a trophy and other items on Monday night, December 21.
Residents and businesses had been invited to submit pictures of their Christmas lights to the town council by December 18.
The competition was created in memory of the late Percy Murphy and it is now set to be an annual event.
Mayor Simon Hancock said: “We are delighted by the response to the first Christmas lights competition held in honour of the late Mr Percy Murphy.
“I would like to pay tribute to everyone who took part and in so doing they helped to brighten the season for their fellow townsmen and women. This will definitely be an annual event and one which I am sure will grow and grow.”
Other entries in the competition were highly commended and these were; Jenny's Gift Shop, Foxglove Florist, Skomer House, Picton Road, Gateholm House, 98 High Street, 9 Honeyborough Green, 7 John Street, 20 Lawrenny Street and Vale Road.