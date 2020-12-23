HAVERFORDWEST County will be taking a break from football after the club decided it would not play its games amidst a rise in coronavirus cases.

The club did play during the ‘fire-break’ lockdown in October and November but said that they made the decision not to play in order to protect staff, players and their family.

The Bluebirds had been set for a Boxing Day clash with Aberystwyth and a home game with The New Saints three days later.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Despite Haverfordwest County being permitted to play, as was the case in the previous “firebreak” lockdown, the Club has made the decision that it will not do so whilst the current restrictions are in place.

“The Club has made this decision in order to protect the welfare of all staff, players and their respective families, as cases continue to rise in Pembrokeshire and Wales as a whole.

“We look forward to returning to football, in a safe and responsible manner, as soon as possible.”

It has been a memorable year for the Bluebirds and the Western Telegraph has spoken to manager Wayne Jones to get his take on 2020.

The Bluebirds were promoted to the Cymru Premier in the summer and they have excelled in the top flight of Welsh football.

They currently sit seventh in the table with twenty points from their 16 games so far this season.

Manager Wayne Jones said: “If you look at the table, in terms of our league position, we are doing really well. Our priority is to stay up and maintain our Welsh Premier status.

“We are on course for that but things can change quickly. We have got a lot of local players in our squad and seven players who are under the age of 21. We have excelled, we’ve had some thumpings along the way too, so we’ve been a bit inconsistent, but I am really pleased with how it has gone.”

One game that sticks out for Wayne is their trip to Bala in October. Jack Wilson scored a late winner to give the Bluebirds a 2-1 win.

Wayne said that win was ‘extremely pleasing’ considering the experience of the Bala team but said it was ‘no more than we deserved’.

Looking ahead to 2021, the Bluebirds will return to training in the second week of January but a return to league action is yet to be decided by the FAW.

Wayne added: “We’ve got the split after 22 games so teams in the top half will face each other in the final half of the season. Ideally we want to pull away from the bottom two and there is a possibility that we could get into the top six.

“Our main purpose is to maintain our status in the league and getting as many points on the board as we can.”

In other news, club stalwart Nicky Palmer has left the club this week and Wayne paid tribute to him saying his conduct and support he had given to some of the younger players had been ‘outstanding’.