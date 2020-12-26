A PLANNING application for a plumbing business in Prendergast has been called in for consideration at committee by a local councillor.

Cllr Alison Tudor wants the council’s planning committee to decide on an application for a storage container and change of opening times of unit 1, Harvester House, Fishguard Road.

She said that a storage container, called an “eyesore” by both herself and Cllr Steve Yelland, is already on the site and there is concern among local residents about the proposal and the planning process.

The site has planning for commercial use with a limit on the hours of operation, with the latest application extending those to a 7am start could have an impact in a “densely populated residential area.”

At a virtual meeting on Monday (December 14) Cllr Tudor outlined some of the concerns residents had about noise and light pollution, with members reminded that the committee was deciding on whether to send the application to committee, not the application itself.

Impact on amenity was a consideration of planning officers, and if the impact is considered too great permission is not granted, the committee was told, with the call-in request not meeting the necessary criteria.

Cllr Jamie Adams said: “I have confidence in the matters of the case being fully comprehended and understood by the planning office and there is an opportunity to air their concerns through the planning process.”

Councillors voted in favour of allowing the application to be considered at a future planning committee by four votes to three.