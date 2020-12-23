RESIDENTS in Neyland will see an increase of 50p in their in their council tax.
At a recent meeting of Neyland Town Council, members discussed their budget for 2021-22.
Members agreed to set a precept of £66.50 a year per Band D equivalent property.
This amounts to an increase of 50p a year or 0.75 per cent and will produce an income for the year of £89,045.49.
The mayor, Councillor Simon Hancock said: “This year the town council will continue to fund town development grants for organisations, our share of burial board running costs, repayments on our considerable investment in the new Community Hub and much else besides.
“We will also be improving the local Playpark, make provision for the maintenance of our green space and Christmas festivities. Recognising the very difficult times we are living through the council have opted for a very minimal increase in our precept requirements.”
