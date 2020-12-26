A SAUNDERSFOOT woman decided to raise money for the local NHS after being taken very ill with a burst appendix.

Sara Hicks, 51, wanted to say thank you to the staff at Glangwili Hospital who put her on the road to recovery.

Office manager Sara asked friends and family to donate money instead of buying her flowers, saying that she owed her life to the NHS.

“I dialled 999 in the early hours in excruciating pain,” she recalled. “Paramedics soon arrived and off I went to Glangwili Hospital, with them pulling over only to give me some morphine, as I really wasn’t coping well with the potholes.

“I was cared for by a team of nurses and young doctors who were all so kind and compassionate and I was in surgery by that afternoon, even though it was a Sunday.

“I was in for around a week and experienced quality of care which was second to none, and during a time of Covid challenges.

"The nurses and doctors were all simply amazing."

And she urged people: “Support and cherish your NHS. They saved my life and will continue to save many more every day.”

You can donate to Sara’s fundraiser here: www.gofundme.com/f/better-than-a-bunch-of-flowersthank-you-nhs

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We would like to thank Sara fr her fundraising ad her kind words and support.

"It is good to hear that she is back to full health.

“Fundraisers like Sara make a huge difference to the lives of NHS patients and staff in Camarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

“If people would like to donate to Hywel Dda Health Charities, they can do so here:

https://www.justgiving.com/hywelddahealthcharities.”