Another coronavirus variant has been found in the UK, health minister Matt Hancock announced.
Two cases of the new variant have been identified so far and both had recently travelled from South Africa.
The UK health minister made the announcement at a conference this afternoon (December 23).
He said: "We are incredibly grateful to the South African government for their science.
"This virus is yet more transmissible and appears to have mutated further than the new virus."
He called for anyone who has travelled from South Africa in the past fortnight or been in close contact with someone who has been in South Africa in the last fortnight to quarantine immediately.
A scientific adviser with Mr Hancock said the new variant needed to be monitored.
