PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is sharing further details of the Authority’s work to prepare for changes to trading relations on January 1.

The Brexit transition period ends on December 31 and in preparation the Council has been working closely with partners including the Welsh Government and the operators of the Ports of Fishguard and Pembroke.

Part of the council’s work is Operation Stack.

This involves co-ordinating and arranging the provision of lorry parking space away from both local ports.

This is being provided for freight vehicles which arrive at the ports and do not have the required documentation and Movement Reference Number (MRN) to allow them to travel to Ireland.

As a result, some vehicles may be turned away from the ports until such time that they have acquired the necessary documentation and or, MRN.

To ensure this process is carried out safely away from the ports, space for lorry parking will be provided at:

• Fishguard: The Hall Brothers Transport Ltd, Wern Road, Goodwick;

• Pembroke Dock: Bridge Innovation Centre, Overflow Car Park.

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader Cllr David Simpson, said: “The importance of Pembrokeshire’s ports to the county, Wales and UK as a whole cannot be over-estimated.

“Planning and review work with partners has been underway for some time to mitigate any issues associated with the end of the transition period and identify and secure facilities in appropriate locations for Operation Stack.

“The aim has been to ensure that freight vehicles are able to be parked up safely away from the ports, while documentation issues are worked through.

“This has been part of our wider Brexit planning which continues across the council.

“Officers will be monitoring the situation closely as the transition period ends.”

Carl Milne, port service manager, Stena Line Fishguard said: “We are working in partnership with Welsh Government, Pembrokeshire County Council and partners to protect Fishguard’s position as a key international gateway and mitigate any potential disruption to the town and its residents during the forthcoming transition period.

“Our priority remains to provide safe and efficient trade and traffic movement through the Port while protecting our local communities.

“The implementation of the Operation Stack protocols will greatly support the Port and the potential impacts.”