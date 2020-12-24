THE Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council has urged people to stay at home this Christmas to ensure ‘we beat this pandemic’.

Councillor David Simpson, in his 90th update to the county, said that we need to save lives to protect the NHS and also ensure that we do not pass Covid to our families.

Cllr Simpson said: “Welcome to my weekly update, a little earlier than usual as I think we will all be a little busy this Friday.

“This is my 90th Leaders update to you all, what a year it has been. I’m sure you will all agree that this year has really tested our resolve.

“I want to start by taking this this opportunity to wish you all a happy and safe Christmas.

“Days ahead will get better, remember that. But for now, we have to ensure we do the right thing and stay at home.

“As we are all aware, Covid cases in Pembrokeshire are still rising. We are facing a very difficult period in battling this pandemic and I fully appreciate that the restrictions we are facing will affect our Christmas celebrations.

“However, this Christmas we need to ensure that we do not pass Covid to our families. We need to save lives, protect our NHS and keep our families safe.

“Everyone would have seen that our NHS is now stretched. If we want to give our NHS a Christmas present to thank them all for their heroic efforts this year – there is only one present to give. That is to stay at home and ensure we beat this pandemic.

“Christmas is normally a time for celebrations, sharing the dining table with family and exchanging presents – this year it has to be different.

“We can still enjoy the Christmas spirit, but at home and safely. You can still enjoy Christmas walks, but avoid busy areas and start and finish from home. You can sit down and enjoy a mince pie and a raise a toast but do this safely at home.

“On Christmas Day I’ll be wearing my Christmas hat, carving the turkey and enjoying a Christmas film – there is no need to stop celebrating Christmas, but we need to do things differently.

“I’m looking forward to the Christmas break and spending time at home with my wife. I appreciate that normally Christmas is a time to catch up with family, however, this time will come at some point in 2021. I will be ensuring that I phone all my family over Christmas as a simple phone call can make a huge difference.

“I’m very aware that there are people in our communities that maybe alone over Christmas, so please pick up the phone and say hello to someone – this can make someone’s day.

“Just a day after my last message the First Minister announced further restrictions that are now in force; these have been introduced to protect lives.

“There is a lot of information to take in and I would urge everyone to see the frequently asked questions which do answer a lot of the queries people have about the current situation.

“In the simplest terms we must stay home, work at home if we can, meet only the people we live with indoors and not travel without reasonable excuse.

“Exercise is permitted but it should start and finish at home wherever possible. In general, this should mean not driving to a location away from home. No journeys of any significant distance should be taken just to access exercise in the countryside or at a beauty spot for example.

“If we all follow the rules, we will get through this.

“Once again, have a safe and enjoyable Christmas and we all should look forward to better times returning in 2021.

“So on behalf of myself and my colleagues in the authority, thank you for your support in 2020 and happy Christmas to you all.”