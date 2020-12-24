IF you’re heading out for a Boxing Day walk, here are some popular spots near your home that you may want to visit.
Clarks has analysed over 5,000 TripAdvisor listings to showcase which parks, forests, beaches or hiking trails are among the least reviewed, but best rated.
Beauty spots in Wales unsurprisingly make a few appearances in the UK-wide shortlist, thanks to spectacular natural scenery.
Dinas Head in Pembrokeshire appears on the national shortlist of hiking trails.
Among the other Pembrokeshire places are Broad and Sandy Haven Beaches, West Angle Bay, Coppet Hall Beach and Stackpole Walled Garden.
Here’s the full list for Pembrokeshire and the proportion of 5-star ratings among all TripAdvisor reviews.
Dinas Head (Dinas Island) - 94.05%
Broad Haven Beach - 80.00%
Sandy Haven Beach - 78.57%
West Angle Bay - 70.43%
Little Haven Beach - 68.75%
Coppet Hall Beach - 61.11%
Welsh Wildlife Centre - 58.06%
Abermawr Beach - 55.26%
Stackpole Walled Garden - 48.89%
You can find Clark’s research by going to: https://www.clarks.co.uk/insight/best-kept-secrets
