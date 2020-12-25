A HAVERFORDWEST woman has called on the public to support Get the Boys a Lift on her 80th birthday.

“I had thought this was about a taxi service,” Dorothy Golden said.

“I then read several articles in the Western Telegraph regarding the unusual title – and saw that it was a charity. Unfortunately, a grandson of a friend of mine had sadly taken his own life and this charity had helped the grieving family.

“Around that time, I was going to celebrate my 80th birthday. My children wanted a party but I was not keen, however they insisted- ‘you have got to have one, it’s a special event’.

“We went ahead and fortunately it was at the beginning of the year before the coronavirus pandemic began.

“I agreed to it on the understanding that there would not be a single present given, but instead a donation towards this wonderful charity Get the Boys a Lift – now known as GTBAL – a small group of hardworking young men ready to talk with anyone who turns up for help and comfort at their centre in Dew street, Haverfordwest and GTBAL to happiness.

“My family and friends donated an amazing sum of £500 and I was overwhelmed by their kindness.

“I would now like to ask the people of Pembrokeshire to support this charity via a donation to GTBAL.”