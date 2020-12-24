VOLUNTEERS from Royal Voluntary Service, the national volunteering charity, are busy packing up hundreds of hampers filled with festive treats, ready for delivery across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion in the run up to Christmas.

Thanks to funding from the Asda Foundation, the charity’s staff and volunteers will be delivering a little Christmas cheer to the homes of older and vulnerable people that the charity supports.

Simon Rickard, Service Manager at Royal Voluntary Service Pembrokeshire Country Cars, said: "This winter will be very challenging for many, particularly people with health conditions, that live alone or don’t have friends or family nearby.

“We want to make sure that vulnerable people that we support locally know that someone cares about them this Christmas. Our volunteers have been delivering essential groceries, prescriptions, library books and support packs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, so delivering Christmas hampers will provide another great opportunity to check that people are coping. We are extremely grateful to our friends at the Asda Foundation whose generosity will bring joy to so many this year.”

Alexandra Preston, Asda Foundation Manager, said: “We have been proud supporters of Royal Voluntary Service and its Christmas hamper deliveries for many years. Christmas can be a lonely time for so many people, and never more so than this year, so what could be nicer than a visit from a friendly, local volunteer bearing gifts?”

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting thousands of vulnerable people and the NHS.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the charity’s staff and volunteers are working in local communities, delivering essential supplies, library books and activity packs, and providing companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

Its Virtual Village Hall offers a wide range of activities to take part in online, promoting well-being and keeping people active and occupied through the pandemic.

To make a donation to support the charity’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate.

Follow Royal Voluntary Service on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @RoyalVolService #MakeADifference