A HAVERFORDWEST man has been fined more than £250 and has had points added to his licence for speeding.
James Michael Dunckley, 45, of St Marys Street, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on December 16.
Dunckley was accused of driving at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A48 Stormy Down, Bridgend, on January 16, 2020.
Dunckley will now have to pay £267 including a £150 fine, a victim surcharge of £32 and Crown Prosecution Service costs of £85.
Magistrates added three penalty points to his licence.