THERE is a vacancy for a councillor for the Priory Ward on the Haverfordwest Town Council.
The position has opened after the former mayor, Sue Murray, left the council.
“We are actively looking for a new councillor for Priory Ward,” a town council spokesperson said.
“Do you like being part of a team?
“Do you have fresh and energetic ideas?
“Are you practical and hands-on?
“Are you a good communicator?
“Can you make a difference in the community?”
To find out more go to haverfordwesttown.co.uk
For an election to be held, two Priory Ward residents must write to the returning officer, otherwise the town council will fill the position by co-option.
The request must be made by January 5.
If you wish to hold an election, write to:
Returning Officer,
Pembrokeshire County Council,
Electoral Services, UNIT 23,
Thornton Industrial Estate,
Milford Haven,
Pembrokeshire,
SA73 2RR
If an election is requested, coronavirus legislation requires that it is held between February 1 and April 16, 2021.
For more information visit bit.ly/HTCvacancy