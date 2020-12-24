A WEATHER warning has been issued for Boxing Day in Pembrokeshire and the rest of west Wales, with gales of up to 80mph and heavy, squally rain.
The Met Office yellow alert runs from 3pm on Saturday, December 26 to noon on Sunday, December 27 and is warning of disruption to transport and utilities.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of strong southwesterly winds will develop across parts of northern England and the far south of Scotland on Saturday afternoon, before transferring southeastwards across the rest of England and Wales into Sunday morning, clearing by early Sunday afternoon.
“Inland gusts of 50-60 mph are likely, with the potential for 60-70 mph in some locations. Hills and coasts exposed to the southwesterly winds could see gusts of 70-80 mph.
“In addition to the strong winds, a period of heavy, squally rain will affect western and southern areas. Combined with strong winds, the rain will lead to some hazardous travelling conditions.
“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close
"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
“Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.”