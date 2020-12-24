THE Port of Milford Haven has joined RenewableUK, the trade association for the renewable energy industry.

Milford Haven is the UK’s largest energy port and has traditionally supported the oil and gas industries with infrastructure and services.

Thanks to its experienced supply chain and close proximity to the Celtic Sea, it is now playing a key role in the development of renewable and marine energy industries in Wales.

Earlier this year RenewableUK launched its Green Recovery Report, which called on the UK Government to take steps to maximise the economic benefits of renewable energy and unlock over £20 billion investment and create 12,000 jobs.

One of the recommendations in the report was ‘Increasing jobs and industrial benefits of renewable industry investment.’

As part of this recommendation RenewableUK wanted to see the adoption of a new strategic approach to increasing competitiveness and investment in the UK supply chain for renewable energy, including immediate programmes to raise industry investment, enabling port infrastructure development, R&D match-funding and export facilitation.

Rhys Jones, Director of RenewableUK Cymru, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Port of Milford Haven as a new member. Given the scale of UK and Welsh government ambitions for low carbon energy development, it’s clear that Welsh ports are going to have a hugely significant role to play in the future of the renewable energy sector.

“With its location and longstanding links with the energy sector, Milford Haven is a key strategic voice and is already engaged in work to power the energy transition.”

Steven Edwards, Commercial Director of Milford Haven Port, said: “Milford Haven Port is firmly focused on embracing a net zero future and we hope to use our membership of RenewableUK to maximise the economic benefits of renewable energy. Whatever we do will help us to create more opportunities for the port and also for the businesses we support here and in the surrounding area.”