PEMBROKESHIRE’S Bluestone field hospital has been highly praised by Health Inspectorate Wales in a recently published report.

The extra capacity site near Canaston Bridge was one of two visited by a team in late October, along with Ysbyty Enfys Selwyn Samuel in Llanelli, and was the first time HIW has inspected such settings.

The inspection examined how the risks to patients’ health, safety and well-being are being managed in these temporary sites. Inspectors found appropriate processes were in place to provide safe and effective care to patients.

The report’s summary stated: “We found evidence of extensive planning by the service in preparation for the provision of safe and effective care to patients within unique environments. The transformation of both sites into clinical wards was well considered. We saw evidence of good leadership and staff who were engaged and passionate in their roles.”

Dr Meinir Jones, Hywel Dda UHB’s associate medical director and clinical lead for the field hospitals, said: “This is excellent news and more importantly, a testament to the incredible work of our team.

"I’m very proud of what has been achieved at both sites, which are receiving patients to help relieve pressure on the acute hospitals. The field hospitals give us the flexibility to move patients out of hospitals after they have been assessed as no longer needing medical input, but still require some care before being discharged home or to a community care facility.”

HIW’s interim chief executive, Alun Jones said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic we have adapted our approach to inspection and assurance in recognition of the pressure that healthcare settings have working under and the administrative burden that inspection can place on a settings that is being inspected.

"I’m pleased that we have been able to safely inspect two field hospitals ahead of the winter period and quickly provide reflections on what we found to those managing these settings.”