The Senedd will be lit in rainbow colours in the run up to Christmas to pay tribute to thousands of people who have made a difference in their communities this year, including a group from Pembrokeshire.

From NHS staff to key workers, front-line services and community groups, individuals and businesses - ordinary people have done extraordinary things to help each other through the pandemic.

To thank them, the Senedd will light up every night until the New Year, including Christmas Day.

Among the 48 Community Champions are Keyston Young Farmers’ Club.

Keyston YFC led by, Eleri George, ran the community response to Covid-19 and have helped the community on over 120 occasions.

Through a fundraising walk, the group managed to raise over £2,700 for hospital patients in Pembrokeshire.

The group was nominated by Paul Davies MS, Member of the Senedd for Preseli Pembrokeshire.

A poem of dedication has been written especially for them by the National Poet of Wales, Ifor ap Glyn, and all their stories and photos are celebrated on social media - #ChampionsGallery

Llywydd of the Senedd, Elin Jones MS, paid tribute to dedicated individuals all over the country, she said: “We have heard countless stories about people’s care and kindness.

"The Community Champions, nominated by their Members of the Senedd, are just the tip of the iceberg, but they represent the amazing things people have done to care for those around them.

"Whether it was distributing food parcels to those in need, fundraising for the NHS or keeping people connected during isolation, each one has made a difference.

"This Christmas we are lighting the Senedd in rainbow colours to thank them and those who are still caring for us – in hospitals, care homes, schools and services across the country.

“We can take inspiration and hope from their stories, and whilst the Christmas period can still be a time of joy, we must not forget our duty to care for loved ones and the vulnerable in our communities.

"It is more important than ever to show kindness this festive period. Nadolig Llawen.”