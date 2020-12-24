Haverfordwest Airport will be supporting the Wales Air Ambulance with their new 24 hour helicopter service.
Airport staff are on standby to assist the helicopter service when using Haverfordwest Airport out of hours to support the Air Ambulance’s mission in providing pre-hospital critical care across Wales 24 hours, seven days a week.
The airport remains closed to all non-essential flights however, any medical emergency flight or patient transfer is classed as essential and can therefore still operate.
The service went 24/7 earlier this month, thanks to donations from the people of Wales.