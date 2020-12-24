SANTA Claus is coming to town and you can see where he is with Google’s Santa tracker.
If your kids are still awake, why not show them where Santa is to keep them entertained?
He has already been to the likes of New Zealand and it wont be long before he’s popping down your chimney.
You can track Santa by following the link below and there also lots of other things to do as well.
https://santatracker.google.com/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=hpp&utm_campaign=Global&fbclid=IwAR3uR8jXX_sNK6v9gRGMNUDTfNhgUQ5wjfBAtPnb0ifps0EFiBTpteDMqmU