POLICE are appealing for information to help identify two people captured on CCTV.
At around 2.30am on December 14, cash was stolen from Bush Hill Service Station in Pembroke.
Two people were spotted on camera outside the building at around 2am, and officers want the public's help to identify them.
If you recognise the people in these pictures, or were in the area around that time or in the hours prior and saw anything suspicious, please get in touch.
Email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, call 101, or get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.