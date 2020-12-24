Christmas is only four days away and the Met Office have finally revealed which areas in the UK will see some snow.

When was the last white Christmas?

The last blanket white Christmas in the UK was in 2010 when more than 80 per-cent of the country saw some snow fall.

Technically, the last white Christmas was in 2017 due to snow falling on the big day, however no where recorded snow setting on the ground.

At the moment, the chances of seeing some powdery snow to match 2010 seem quite slim indeed, if the latest forecasts and the bookmakers are to be believed.

Although according to long range weather forecaster Exacta Weather, there could be blizzards on Christmas Day followed by a freezing cold January.

What are the odds of a white Christmas for you?

The latest odds from Ladbrokes are as follows, from places most to least likely to see snow:

Edinburgh - 2/1

Birmingham - 3/1

Glasgow - 3/1

Leeds - 3/1

Liverpool - 3/1

Newcastle - 3/1

Nottingham - 3/1

Oxford - 3/1

Belfast - 4/1

Cardiff - 4/1

Dublin - 4/1

London - 4/1

Manchester - 4/1

Southampton - 4/1

Bristol - 5/1

What does the Met Office say?

The Met Office has said frosty conditions will brin a "seasonal feel" to the UK, but those dreaming of a white Christmas will be left disappointed.

Temperatures across most of the country will stay in mid-single figures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but no snow is expected to settle.

Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, said the mercury could drop to minus 3C in parts of England and Wales on Christmas Eve morning.

He said:

“Even though it’s not going to be a white Christmas, people will still need their big coats and scarves and hats etcetera for any walks they may be going on over the Christmas period.”

Mr Morgan said there may be a light covering of snow in some eastern parts of Scotland on Christmas Eve, but none is currently expected on Christmas Day.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 6C in London and the south of England on December 24 and a high of 5C on Christmas Day.

Parts of the north including Manchester face similarly low temperatures of 4C and 5C on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day respectively.

The Met Office states that for most parts of the UK, Christmas is only at the start of the snowy period - most of us are likely to see snow between January and March, rather than December.

White Christmases were more frequent in the 18th and 19th centuries, even more so before the change of calendar in 1752 which effectively brought Christmas Day back by 12 days.

Climate change has also brought higher average temperatures over land and sea and this generally reduced the chances of a white Christmas.

Are you wishing for a white Christmas? Let us know your Christmas memories in the comments.