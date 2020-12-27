A CHARITY that has helped change the face of cancer care in Pembrokeshire has received a helping hand from a local recycling charity.

Adam's Bucketful of Hope, a cancer support charity based in Haverfordwest received a £200 donation from Pembrokeshire Care, Share and Give.

An Adam's Bucketful of Hope Spokesperson said: "Thank you so much Amanda Absalom Lowe and your great bunch of supporters. What would we do without you?

"Amanda has donated yet another cheque to us of £200. Without tremendous support like this, we could not carry out the work we do."

The spokesperson said they are concerned people can no longer meet people in person and get the support they need.

"We feel that we are not going to emerge from this pandemic very quickly and although we are in contact via zoom with our Buckateers we are aware that “loneliness sickness” is very real - even seeing each other on-screen just doesn’t fulfil the need of company.

"Our one main concern is that we are no longer making contact with newly diagnosed patients, we used to be able to introduce them immediately into the supportive coffee morning group and from there they would make good solid, caring friends.

"At present we have our senior counsellor who has tried to be present every Wednesday, manning the phone for these patients and is now quite happy to offer phone calls from her home."

If you know someone who needs help, call 01437 779400.