Christmas is usually a time for filling up on roast potatoes, leftover turkey and prosecco - but it's not a usual Christmas so why not be a bit more active this year?

But with no parties to attend (except on zoom) and festivities being cut short, there is no excuse to not be a bit more active than usual this holiday season.

We spoke to personal trainer Will Smith from The Club Company to find out the best methods for keeping healthy this Christmas.

Will said: "You should aim to do around 15 to 30 minutes of exercise every single day, even if it's something simple just to keep you moving.

"It's easy to slack off over Christmas but if you do that it's going to be even harder to get fit in January."

Walking

It might seem obvious but walking is a superb way to keep yourself active, especially over the holidays when you might not feel like doing much more.

Coach Will recommends spending 30 minutes walking at a relatively fast pace or enjoy an hour's slow walk to maintain a good level of fitness.

He said: "You should aim do achieve around 5,000 steps a day as a minimum but it can be adjusted to suit your routine."

HIIT

HIIT workouts generally combine short bursts of intense exercise with periods of rest or lower-intensity exercise.

It's one of the most effective workouts for burning away those extra pounds as it keeps your heart working at an optimum rate for longer.

These workouts are quick and easy to perform taking between 15 to 30 minutes.

There are plenty of fitness channels online including Alice Liveing on Instagram who has lots of free HIIT videos, as well as many more on YouTube.

The Bodycoach on YouTube

The nation's favourite PE teacher, Joe Wicks is a great ambassador for doing a little bit of exercise each day to keep a healthy mind and body.

His classes can be found on YouTube and really don't take much time and are equipment free.

Will said: "These home workouts are ideal, they're around 20 minutes long and they're easy to follow and you can take it at your own pace."

Run

Whether you're a complete novice or avid runner, there's no doubting that this is one of the easiest ways to keep fit whilst you're at home.

All you need is a pair of trainers and some headphones could come in handy too - especially if it takes you a bit of drum and bass to really feel your flow.

If you're worried about it but would like to start running then coach Will recommends trying the NHS Couch to 5k scheme that has helped thousands of people get fit and healthy in no time.

Cycling

If you have a bike at home then getting outdoors and exploring your local area on two wheels can be a really great way to keep fit and healthy whilst also enjoying some fresh air.

Cycling is great fun for all the family and it's easy to hire a bike in most major towns and cities now through apps like Beryl and Santander Cycles.

Will recommends cycling around 15km for the average person, which is usually about 30 to 45 minutes of riding.

Yoga

The great thing about yoga is it isn’t a kit-heavy activity. However, it can be worth investing in some decent basics so you feel comfortable and supported during difficult poses - but really, you'll be fine with no equipment.

There are plenty of great YouTube tutorials out there for all experience levels including Yoga with Adriene, whose classes are specifically tailed to enjoy at home.

Yoga is a great way to mobilise your joints and muscles, relieve tension and find some moments of peace in what can be a very stressful time of year.

