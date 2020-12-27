Supermarkets nationwide have revealed their new festive opening times so you can shop safely this year.
As the big day gets closer Tesco, ASDA, Aldi and Lidl have been among supermarkets to reveal they will be increasing trading hours to allow customers more time to shop.
Many of the main supermarkets have also announced that they will be closing on Boxing Day this year to give their key workers a well-deserved break over the festive period.
Here are the supermarket opening times over Christmas and New Year:
Aldi
Aldi will be open for longer in the run-up to Christmas Eve with their hours extended from 7am to 11pm Monday to Friday.
Saturday 19 Dec - 07:00-23:00
Sunday 20 Dec - 09:30-16:00
Monday 21 Dec - 07:00-23:00
Tuesday 22 Dec - 07:00-23:00
Wednesday 23 Dec - 07:00-23:00
Christmas Eve - 07:00-18:00
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - Closed
Sunday 27 Dec - 10:00-16:00
Monday 28 Dec - 08:00-20:00
Tuesday 29 Dec - 08:00-20:00
Wednesday 30 Dec - 08:00-20:00
Thursday 31 Dec - 08:00-18:00
Friday 1 Jan - Closed
Saturday 2 Jan - 08:00-22:00
To check your local store use the store finder.
Lidl
Lidl have also updated their opening times over the festive period, differing between the nations on certain days.
As always, be sure to check your nearest shop on the store finder.
Saturday 19 Dec - 07:00-23:00*
*07:00 - 22:00 in Wales and Scotland
Sunday 20 Dec - Open as normal
Monday 21 Dec - 07:00-23:00*
*07:00 - 22:00 in Wales and Scotland
Tuesday 22 Dec - 07:00-23:00*
*07:00 - 22:00 in Wales and Scotland
Wednesday 23 Dec - 07:00-23:00*
07:00 - 22:00 in Wales and Scotland
Christmas Eve - 07:00-18:00*
*07:00 - 19:00 inside the M25
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - Closed*
*10:00-19:00 inside M25 and 11:00 - 17:00 in Scotland
Sunday 27 Dec - Open as normal
Monday 28 Dec - Open as normal
Tuesday 29 Dec - Open as normal
Wednesday 30 Dec - Open as normal
Thursday 31 Dec - 08:00-18:00*
*08:00 - 20:00 inside M25 and 08:00 - 19:00 in Scotland
Friday 1 Jan - Closed*
*Inside M25 10:00 - 19:00
Saturday 2 Jan - Open as normal
Tesco
Larger Tesco stores will be open 24-hours a day until Christmas eve, with 300 stores extending their hours between now and December 24.
Smaller stores will be open between 5am and 11pm, but always use the store locator to find what times your nearest shop is open.
Tesco have not yet announced their opening times between Christmas and New Year but it is likely they will close on the bank holidays - Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
Sainsbury's
Along with the other big supermarkets, Sainsbury's has revealed they will be extending their opening times up to Christmas.
90 per-cent of Sainsbury's stores will remain open between 6am - midnight between December 21 and 23.
Christmas Eve - 06:00-19:00
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 10:00 - 17:00
Sunday 27 Dec - Open as normal
Monday 28 Dec - 08:00 - 20:00
Tuesday 29 Dec - 07:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 30 Dec - 07:00 - 21:00
Thursday 31 Dec - 07:00 - 19:00
Friday 1 Jan - 09:00 - 19:00
Saturday 2 Jan - Open as normal
Opening hours between Christmas and New Year will vary between stores so use the store finder to check.
Waitrose
Waitrose shops have varying opening times, however most will be open for extended hours closing at 11pm in the run-up to Christmas.
Christmas Eve - 07:00 - 18:00
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - Closed
New Year's Eve - 08:00 - 18:00
New Year's Day - Closed
Saturday 2 Jan - Open as normal
ASDA
The supermarket giant has not yet announced its Christmas opening times, but we will update this page when they do.
They have announced that their stores will be closed on Boxing Day.
Morrisons
Monday 21 Dec - 06:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 22 Dec - 06:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 23 Dec - 06:00 - 00:00
Christmas Eve - 06:00 - 18:00
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 09:00 - 18:00
Sunday 27 Dec - Open as normal
Monday 28 Dec - Open as normal
Tuesday 30 Dec - Open as normal
New Year's Eve - 07:00 - 18:00
New Year's Day - 9:00 - 18:00
Saturday 2 Jan - Open as normal
Check your nearest store using their store finder.
Marks and Spencer
The opening hours at Marks and Sparks have seen their biggest shake-up ever this year with many stores staying open until midnight for the first time.
Around 400 M&S food halls will stay open until midnight over the 21-23 December period. The other shops will be open until 10pm.
Christmas Eve - Stores closing early, all stores shut by 7pm.
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - Closed
New Year's Eve - Stores closing early, all stores shut by 7pm.
New Year's Day - Only half of their stores nationwide will be open - 10:00 - 18:00.
Saturday 2 Jan - Open as normal
Find your nearest store on their website.
