A MILFORD Haven man who destroyed two television sets to the value of £878 has been given a conditional discharge for 12 months.
Brian Evans, aged 28, of Charles Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, December 21.
The incident occurred on February 1, 2020, in Pembroke.
As well as the conditional discharge, Evans was ordered to pay fines totalling £421.
Those included £250 in compensation and £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
