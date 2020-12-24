A MILFORD Haven woman has been given a conditional discharge after she pleaded guilty to stealing and obstructing a police officer.
Laura Livermore, aged 33, of Wentworth Close, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 23.
On November 3, 2020, she stole goods from Tesco to the value of £34.70 and on the same day she also obstructed a police constable in the execution of his duty.
The discharge will run for 12 months and Livermore will also have to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £22 victim surcharge.
The goods were not recovered and she was also ordered to pay £34.70 in compensation.
