THE Rotary Club of Milford Haven has delivered several items to its community.
Club members donated 82 food vouchers to elderly residents who would normally attend the Christmas Together lunches.
They have also given support for the ‘virtual panto, provided by the Community School in Milford Haven and given book tokens to 113 children who would have attended the Kids Out Summer event at Folly Farm.
Support to the club came from the Community Foundation Wales.
Rotary Club president Stewart Harris visited Milford Haven Community Primary School, Gelliswick Church in Wales VC School, Coastlands School in ’Tish, Johnston Community Primary School and he also visited Councillor Guy Woodham at his home where he gave most of the food vouchers to be delivered on.
Club members also donated 26 Amazon Fire 8 tablets to the local Young Carers organiser to support the Carers in the valuable work they do throughout the year.
This was in place of the normal ten pin bowling supper that the club arranges each year.