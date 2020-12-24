A JORDANSTON man who was nearly three times over the drink-drive limit has been banned from driving for 40 months.
Darren Thomas, aged 45, of St Marys Park, pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving when he appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 23.
The offence occurred on November 15, 2020, when Thomas drove his vehicle on Waterloo Road in Pembroke Dock.
When stopped by officers, he gave a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Thomas was also fined £500 for the offence and ordered to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a victim surcharge of £50.