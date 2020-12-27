Tenby Museum and Art Gallery - the oldest independent museum in Wales - is looking forward to setting a re-opening date in 2011.

The museum has remained closed since March 2020 as social distancing measures, vulnerable staff and volunteers and the installation of a new roof by Pembrokeshire County Council CC has meant that reopening during the pandemic was not a viable or responsible option.

Curator Mark Lewis said: “Despite not operating normally, it has been a busy year for our staff and has seen funding become available for support via the Welsh Government Cultural Recovery grant, and Emergency Fund, the Welsh Federation of Museums and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

“This important and necessary financial support has allowed us to adapt and sustain our work and keep active in what suddenly became the ‘new normal’.

“Exhibitions have obviously had to be postponed but we are now looking at 2021 and beyond. Discussions have been held with our staff and trustee board and the decision has been made to look at reopening in later March 2021.

“The details of this reopening are still being arranged and risk assessments are revealing the work that we need to do to enable us to be a welcoming and safe place to visit when we do finally reopen.

“Despite the potential relief of a vaccine, we are aware that visiting will be a new experience in the future and it is important that we look at our operating procedures before we open.”

In a message to visitors, Mark added: “We will keep you all posted and will be offering a visitor survey in early 2021 to get our communities’ opinion on reopening.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us during the year and followed our daily Facebook posts with enthusiasm, knowledge and kindness. We wish you all a very merry Christmas and safe, peaceful new year and look forward to welcoming you back later in 2021.”