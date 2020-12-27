TENBY Camera Club’s excellent reputation for its wildlife photography was clearly illustrated in its annual Nature competition.
Judge Andy Leslie was entrusted with the daunting task of critiquing and scoring 77 entries from 21 photographers on December 3. A wide range of nature was represented from birds, fungi, insects, mammals and amphibians. Images from gardens to far-flung places through all the seasons meant the variety was excellent.
Eight images were given the maximum score of 20 with eleven scoring 19 points, so there was a tight fight for the top places.
Taking first place Dave Bundock with his image of a fur seal pup sheltering from the wind, taken in South Georgia. In second was Charlie Kidd with Dalmatian Pelican landing at Lake Kikini and in third was Neil Thomas with Osprey.
Tenby’s presentation, on December, 10 was a fascinating talk by Pembrokeshire professional photographer, and IFMGA mountain guide, Alun Richardson.
Titled Greenland and my Journey to Capture Better Images, members were shown how much Alun loves wild, harsh and isolated places.
His eight-day winter journey through Greenland by dog sleds, skis and boat was superbly illustrated with images and words, bringing to life the beauty of this stark and remote terrain.
Alun gave tips and advice how to deal with the cold, the winds. the snow, the ice and the risks of polar bear attacks, and also talked about his favourite photographers who inspire him.
Members felt that this very inspiring and influential presentation rounded off this year’s talks admirably.
Tenby Camera Club meets every Thursday via Zoom, and new members are always welcome.
See https://www.tenbyanddistrictcameraclub.org/ for more information.