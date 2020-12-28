For Patrick Murphy, a Johnston resident, this Christmas is the 80th anniversary of a tragic passenger ship disaster.

The packet steamer Innisfallen, on which Patrick and his mother were passengers, was bound for Dublin on the December 21,1940, when it was blown up by a German mine shortly after leaving Liverpool.

A massive explosion on the port bow killed four crew and injured three more, but all 157 passengers survived. For two-and-a-half years old Patrick, survival was entirely due to one brave man.

That young boy, who is now eighty-two-and-a-half, is probably the last living survivor of the disaster. He recalls his rescuer every year on the anniversary.

"I am probably the last living survivor of the sinking of the City of Cork Steam Packet, Innisfallen.

"My mother and I were to sail from Liverpool to spend Christmas at the family farm near Mallow, Co. Cork and I was hugging my Christmas present, Danny - a huge cowboy doll, made by my mother.

"At two and a half I had little detailed awareness of the disaster, but I do have memories like a series of disjointed colour slides which are in sharp focus, with no accompanying sounds."

Patrick said his mother found the events too painful to recall, with details filled in later by relatives.

"It was years before I appreciated just how terrifying it was for her, trying to protect me while, overhead, scores of Heinkel 111 bombers razed the city and the docks over three nights with parachute mines, high explosives, and incendiary bombs.

"We shared a cabin with two women teachers. I recall being in a bunk and being given a red stump of pencil and a magazine to scribble in – a sign of things to come as I became a professional artist."

Passing New Brighton Tower the ship sailed onto a magnetic mine which tore a hole in the port bow.

"Two men rushed into the cabin to save the women," Patrick said.

"They pulled my mother out, screaming, onto the deck to get her into a lifeboat but she was trying to get back to the cabin.

"Finally, they realised that her distress was because her baby was still back there.

"I had been thrown out of the bunk and was hidden under the debris. A brave young man immediately returned to the cabin, even though the ship was sinking fast.

"He found me in the dimness, picked me up and pushed me down inside his greatcoat and fastened it up.

"Only my head was sticking out. I remember him crawling on his hands and knees with me slung beneath him, through the dim light. The lapels on his blue-grey greatcoat were large each side of me."

Patrick said he remembers searchlights, and billowing smoke, flames and sparks coming from the flaming ship and Liverpool buildings.

Emerging into a cold and damp early morning on Liverpool Pier Head, Patrick was lifted onto the passenger platform of a corporation bus. Everything they owned was gone, including Danny, Patrick's cowboy doll.

"My only clothing was an adult’s large, dark blue lifejacket fastened with linen tapes. It reached to my bare feet and its armholes were huge on me. My mother was wearing man’s blue-grey greatcoat with large lapels.

"Each year, I honour the memory of that brave young man (whom we were never able to trace) and the four Irish seamen who died.

"Following my mother’s death in 1994, I painted “Christmas Package” - my impression, and memories, of the sinking of Innisfallen."

For 2020, Patrick planned travel to Liverpool to lay a wreath in the River Mersey in memory of the man who saved him and of the crew who died, but COVID-19 and a Tier 4 lockdown has put paid to that.

However, he was not to be thwarted in his efforts to pay tribute to those he wished to honour, so a wreath will be laid on his behalf at the Seamen’s Memorial in Dublin by Richard McCormick, President-Emeritus of the National Maritime Museum of Ireland.

The Innisfallen and its fallen crew are remembered on the monument.