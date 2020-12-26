144 new cases of coronavirus have been reported today, Saturday, December 26.

There were no figures reported on Christmas Day and Public Health Wales has said that there will be a backlog of data.

Sunday’s (December 27) figures will include tests from the previous two days.

On Saturday, 31 new cases were reported in Pembrokeshire, 7 in Ceredigion and 106 in Carmarthenshire.

2,237 cases were reported across Wales today while 35 more deaths have also been recorded.

Three of those have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, taking its total number of deaths to 185.

Since the last report on Thursday, 17,242 tests were carried out across Wales.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We hope everyone has had a healthy and safe Christmas. The lockdown restrictions remain and we advise everyone to stay at home as much as possible, and to limit your social contacts.

“Travellers who have been in or transited through South Africa in the last 10 days are no longer allowed into the UK. We advise anyone returning to Wales from South Africa to regularly check gov.uk for the latest guidance and advice on self-isolating.

“Welsh Government has announced that the advice to those who are clinically extremely vulnerable, previously ‘shielding’ has changed. Those people within this group should no longer attend work or school outside the home. The safest option for people within this group is not to be part of a Christmas Bubble and to limit contact with other people over the festive period.

“Public Health Wales is working with the Welsh Government, local health boards, local authorities and other partners following the announcement of national restrictions in Wales from midnight 20 December 2020.

“Under the new restrictions, people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes. People must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with. Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres, and hospitality will be closed.

“As indicated by the Welsh Government, the immediate introduction of new restrictions is related to the identification of a new more transmissible variant of Coronavirus. Public Health Wales has been working with UK partners to investigate and respond to this variant.

“It is normal for viruses to undergo mutations, and we expect this to happen. Although the variant is easier to transmit, there is currently no evidence that it is more severe.

“We are reminding people that all current guidance relating to Coronavirus continues to apply to the new variant, including advice relating to symptoms, social distancing, self-isolation, and vaccination.

“Public Health Wales will not be reporting Coronavirus data on its public facing data dashboard or social media channels on Friday 25 December or Friday 1 January.

“Users should be aware that there will be a backlog of data that will flow through to the system on Saturday 26 December and Saturday 2 January. Numbers reported on 27 December and 3 January will include new tests from two days’ reporting.

“This will not affect individuals receiving their results, and anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local authority’s Test, Trace, Protect team in the usual way.

“The Public Health Wales public-facing data dashboard is a rapid reporting tool which is subject to correction and reconciliation. Official statistics are provided by the Office of National Statistics.

“The new variant shows up as positive in Public Health Wales’ existing Coronavirus tests, and people must continue to seek a test in the usual way if they develop Coronavirus symptoms.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by clicking here.

“If you are due to travel out of the UK, please be aware of the changing situation and keep an eye on the FCO website for up to date details.

“Public Health Wales urges everyone to follow the rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable.”