341 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Hywel Dda over the last two days.

No figures were reported on Christmas day and today’s number includes those tests that were carried out between 9am on Christmas Eve and 9am on Boxing Day.

4,142 new cases have been reported across Wales while 70 deaths have been recorded.

14 of those were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, taking its total to 199.

253 new cases have been reported in Carmarthenshire, 37 in Ceredigion and 51 in Pembrokeshire.

36, 994 tests were carried out over the last two days.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We hope everyone has had a healthy and safe Christmas. The lockdown restrictions remain, and we advise everyone to stay at home except for reasonable excuses, and to limit your social contacts.

“Please note that our daily figures published at midday today cover a 48-hour period (from 9am December 24 to 9am December 26) instead of the usual 24-hour period.

“Travellers who have been in or transited through South Africa in the last 10 days are no longer allowed into the UK. Any passengers returning to Wales from South Africa since December 14, 2020 have been contacted by Public Health Wales and will take a COVID test as advised.

“Welsh Government has announced that the advice to those who are clinically extremely vulnerable, previously ‘shielding’ has changed. Those people within this group should no longer attend work or school outside the home. The safest option for people within this group is not to be part of a Christmas Bubble and to limit contact with other people over the festive period.

“Public Health Wales is working with the Welsh Government, local health boards, local authorities and other partners following the announcement of national restrictions in Wales from midnight 20 December 2020.

“Under the new restrictions, people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes. People must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with. Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres, and hospitality will be closed.

“As indicated by the Welsh Government, the immediate introduction of new restrictions is related to the identification of a new more transmissible variant of Coronavirus. Public Health Wales has been working with UK partners to investigate and respond to this variant.

“It is normal for viruses to undergo mutations, and we expect this to happen. Although the variant is easier to transmit, there is currently no evidence that it is more severe.

“We are reminding people that all current guidance relating to Coronavirus continues to apply to the new variant, including advice relating to symptoms, social distancing, self-isolation, and vaccination.

“Public Health Wales will not be reporting Coronavirus data on its public facing data dashboard or social media channels on Friday 1 January.

“Users should be aware that there will be a backlog of data that will flow through to the system on Saturday 2 January.

“This will not affect individuals receiving their results, and anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local authority’s Test, Trace, Protect team in the usual way.

“The Public Health Wales public-facing data dashboard is a rapid reporting tool which is subject to correction and reconciliation. Official statistics are provided by the Office of National Statistics.

“The new variant shows up as positive in Public Health Wales’ existing Coronavirus tests, and people must continue to seek a test in the usual way if they develop Coronavirus symptoms.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by clicking here.

“If you are due to travel out of the UK, please be aware of the changing situation and keep an eye on the FCO website for up to date details.

“Public Health Wales urges everyone to follow the rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable.”